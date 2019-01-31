Popper, Christopher Worden, Age: 54, Wilmington, North Carolina

Christopher Worden Popper, 54, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away Dec. 24 at his home. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Stephen and Carole Popper of Red Bank.

Christopher was a proud veteran of Desert Storm. A graduate of Red Bank Regional High School, his swim team won the state championship for the 1982-83 season. During his lifetime he worked in the newspaper industry for the Asbury Park Press, Wilmington StarNews and the Myrtle Beach Sun News. He loved to cook and was most proud of his clam chowder. Those who knew him know of his generosity and his kind and caring soul; from his childhood friends whom he still was close with, to someone he just met in passing.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Fox Popper and their sons, Ryan and Carson; his parents, Stephen and Carole Popper; his twin brother Darryl H. Popper; sister Renee and husband Zack Koursaris; his brother Charles Popper and Bob Jaynes; his nephews and nieces, Andrew Popper, Stefanos Koursaris, Harry Popper, Stephanie Popper, Eleni Koursaris and Jack Popper; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and many longtime friends.

Visitation was held Jan. 3 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A funeral service was celebrated Jan. 4 at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank. Interment was private. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in Wilmington, North Carolina on a date yet to be decided.

Memorial donations may be made in Christopher’s memory to a veteran’s charity of your choice or Canines for Service at caninesforservice.org.

