Pulsch, Robert H., Age: 85, Port Monmouth

Robert H. “Bob” Pulsch passed away peacefully at home in Port Monmouth surrounded by family Dec. 14 at the age of 85. Bob is survived by his devoted children, Ann Marie (Denis), Denise (William), Christine (Anthony), Thomas (Adriana), Kathleen, and Susan (Christopher); his sister Nancy; his grandchildren Ashley (Quray), Steven, Alyssa (Shawn), Catherine, Ann Marie, Grace and Adrian; and his great-granddaughter Ava.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anna, and his beloved wife of 57 years Roberta (Robinson).

His children will always remember him for his work ethic and spirit of experience and are forever grateful for the sense of independence he imparted to them. He was one cool dad.

Bob was born Aug. 28, 1933 in Red Bank. He was a lifelong resident of Port Monmouth, something he was very proud of. He attended Leonardo High School and entered the U.S. Army in 1954, serving in Japan with the Engineer Construction Battalion. Bob retired from the Township of Middletown Sewerage Authority in 2003. Prior to that he was a self-employed plumbing contractor. Bob was a past captain and life member of Port Monmouth Fire Company.

In retirement he enjoyed meeting up with “the men” for breakfast several mornings a week. Bob enjoyed his work, hunting, skiing, drawing and sailing, and was an accomplished woodworker. He was passionate about building and sailing wooden sailboats, as well as his Model T and Model A. In addition to dollhouses, furniture and many smaller boats, he built the ketch Kathleen Mary, rebuilt the schooner Heron, built the schooner Peanut and the catboat Roberta P., and was instrumental in the rebuilding of the iceboat Rocket.

Bob was a founding member of the Lenni Lenape Sportsmen Club, a member of the Monmouth Boat Club, North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club, the Hudson River Ice Boat Club, and past commodore of the American Schooner Association.

Funeral services were held last week and entrusted to Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals in Belford. If you would like to make a Memorial Donation in Bob’s memory, donations to the restoration of the Ahrens-Fox fire truck would be appreciated. Checks can be made payable to Port Monmouth Fire Company, marked for the Ahrens-Fox Fund and mailed to Port Monmouth Fire House, 125 Main St., Port Monmouth, NJ 07758.

Condolences may be sent by visiting scottkedzfuneralhome.com.

