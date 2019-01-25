Pawlikowski, Peter, Age: 72

Peter Pawlikowski, age 72, passed away Dec. 8 at Raritan Bay Medical Center with his wife and daughter Kristi by his side. Peter was born in Bloomfield to George and Helen Pawlikowski.

Peter graduated from CBA and then served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from Monmouth University with a degree in business. Peter was the proud owner of the Oceanic Marina in Rumson since 1992, having worked there since 1981. Peter had a love of boats, the water, his Harley, telling stories and for enjoying life. He was also a member of the Red Bank Elks and the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara (neé Rigby); sister Kathie Sakin (Charles); his children Kristi Kelly (Matt), Jessica, Michael and Matthew Pawlikowski; their mother Ginger; his step-children Shannon Vonheeder and Matthew Foley; cousin Jeanette Rogers (Tim); grandchildren Megan, Jack and Riley Kelly, Brayden Vonheeder and Matty, Owen and Hannah Foley; and his devoted employee and friend Ed Ryan Jr.

In honor of his wishes, Peter will be cremated and a Memorial Service was held Dec. 15 at St. George’s-by-the-River, Rumson.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Heart Transplant Department at rwjbh.org/nbimcgivenow.

Thompson Memorial Home, was entrusted with the arrangements.

