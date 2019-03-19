Ranney Wins First Ever State Basketball Title

The Ranney Panthers won the first basketball state championship in school history after a 56-50 win over Roselle Catholic in the Non-Public “B” state championship.

Photo by Jay Cook

By Rich Chrampanis

TOMS RIVER – It should have been a joyous celebration with hugs and loud screaming. That’s the norm when a team wins a state basketball championship, especially the first one in school history. But there was a somber mood at RJW Barnabas Arena in Ranney’s 56-50 win over Roselle Catholic.

In the final minute of the heated contest, Lions senior guard Josh Pierre-Louis collapsed to the floor with an undisclosed injury. A stretcher came out and the UNLV signee was transported to a hospital. Both sides have mutual respect for each other and the scary scene of a player suffering a serious injury put things into perspective and the result was a subdued recognition of the Panthers historic moment.

“Any time you come out here and play for a championship whether it be a sectional championship or a state championship, it’s a special occasion,” Ranney coach Tahj Holden said. “To come out here and get it done after it was so close last year, it’s just a great feeling and it’s a credit to these guys for coming in and putting in the work every day and doing what they need to do to come out and be state champions.”

Just like the January regular-season showdown, there were three McDonald’s All-Americans on the floor in a game that captured the fascination of the entire state, as well as basketball junkies around the country.

RC’s Kahlil Whitney, who is on his way to Kentucky, led all scorers with 26 points. But Bryan Antoine’s 21 points and warrior mentality fighting through a nagging shoulder injury was the spark that got Ranney going. Lewis added 8 points, six rebounds and six assists. Senior guard Ahmadu Sarnor shined in crunch time, sinking nine of 10 free throws to keep Ranney in front. His 15 points and seven rebounds were a big reason Ranney could hoist the state championship trophy.

The three seniors have been taking turns dividing up the bulk of Ranney’s scoring during this state title run and the supporting cast of Phil Wheeler, Alex Klatsky and Elijah Perkins has delivered in crucial moments. Perkins, a freshman guard, saved the season when he broke a 50-50 tie in the state semifinal win over Wildwood Catholic in over time.



When you add it all up, Ranney was able to meet its lofty expectations of becoming a state champion with its core of five seniors who were hyped from the very beginning of their varsity careers.

The Ranney-Roselle Catholic rivalry produced four high-profile games over the last two years. Roselle Catholic won both games last year, including an epic state final that saw current LSU freshman standout Naz Reid snatch away Ranney’s hopes of winning it all.

The superstars had tears in their eyes in Toms River after the devastating loss. That moment fueled the Panthers throughout their senior season.

“We’re speechless honestly,” Scottie Lewis said. “We worked so hard this season. It started from the jump in North Carolina. We should be excited rushing to get to this moment to win a state championship and not be crying at the end of this. The only tears we want to cry is tears of joy when we hold up that T of C trophy at Rutgers.”

Ranney is the No. 1 seed in the Tournament of Champions and will need to secure two wins Friday and Sunday to finish the season as New Jersey’s undisputed top basketball squad. No Shore Conference boys basketball team has ever won the T of C and it is the script that Ranney desperately wants to write to secure its legacy as an all-time great team.

And if the Panthers can finish the deal Sunday afternoon at Rutgers University, there will no doubt be a proper celebration.

This article was first published in the March 14-March 20, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

