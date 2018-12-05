Restaurant Review: Anjelica’s

By Bob Sacks |

Why would people go out to dinner the night before a big Thanksgiving Day feast? Why aren’t they home cooking? Going easy on the calories before the massive carb-fest and post-meal turkey coma? Anjelica’s is why!

This Southern Italian restaurant in Sea Bright has been wildly popular for more than two decades. So crowd-pleasing that local folks and those from further afield keep it humming, no matter what night of the week or time of year.

An appetizer of Grilled Octopus ($16) was excellent; two large tentacles, sitting on a bed of warm, fresh cannellini beans flecked with crispy bits of pancetta, were dressed with aged balsamic vinegar and topped off with a sprinkling of microgreens. The octopus was tender, meaty and juicy, with no trace of chewiness.

A special of the night, Shaved Artichoke Salad ($14) was refreshing and light. Artichokes were plated with baby arugula and thin curls of shaved pecorino cheese, all in a citrusy vinaigrette, which popped with the addition of some squeezed lemon juice and a twist of fresh black pepper.

An infrequently seen special offering, Crostone ($18), the Italian word for “crust,” is best described as a large bruschetta. In this rendition, a generous hunk of toasted multigrain was slathered with a layer of creamy house-made ricotta, pieces of roasted butternut squash, and capped with piquant caramelized onions. The rich ricotta contrasted well with the mellow squash and jam-like onions. This is definitely an appetizer to share.