Rumson Christmas Tree Lighting

Photos by Patrick Olivero

RUMSON – A bit of rain couldn’t stop Rumson residents from coming out to the annual tree lighting at Victory Park. Festive music from Tim McLoone and the Holiday Express filled the air as attendees were treated to a performance by the Deane-Porter Elementary School third-grade students. With the push of a button by Mayor Joseph Hemphill and a lucky Deane-Porter third-grade student, the Rumson Christmas Tree was lit and all were invited to enjoy hot chocolate and cider.