Schilling, Margaret “Peggy”, Age: 86, Middletown

Margaret “Peggy” (neé Peer) Schilling, 86, died Dec. 27, 2018 in West Orange. A Funeral Mass was held Dec. 31 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Verona.

Born in Orange, Peggy grew up in East Orange and lived in Middletown for 26 years and Woodland Park, Colorado for 35 years prior to moving to West Orange last July.

She was a graduate of Mt. St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell and the College of New Rochelle.

She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Gregory E. Schilling; her daughter Catherine Schilling; and her brothers, William Peer and Richard Peer.

Peggy is survived by her children, Margaret Schilling (Edwin Carine) of Clifton; Gregory E. Schilling Jr. of Portland, Maine; Eileen Schilling (Charles Proutt) of Charlotte, Vermont; Joseph FireDean Schilling (Lindsey Brown) of Clinton Corners, New York; Peter Schilling (Ann Shea) of Glenburn, Mainel; USMC Maj. Andrew Schilling (Janelle) of Jacksonville, North Carolina; her brother Norman Peer of Red Bank; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

