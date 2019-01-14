Shippee, Hamilton “Peter”, Age: 85, Rumson

Hamilton (Peter) Shippee, 85, of Rumson, passed away peacefully Oct. 28 at his Rumson home. Peter was born in New York City, son of the late Winsor Shippee and Elizabeth Hamilton Hurd. He was raised in Fair Haven and Rumson.



He attended Rumson Country Day School, Vermont Academy and graduated in 1951 from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. He briefly studied at Duke University, soon to leave in 1952 to serve as an U.S. Army Sergeant in the Korean War as a member of a heavy mortar company. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1954, he resumed his education, graduating from Duke University in 1957 and later graduating from Dartmouth College Graduate School of Finance in 1968.



Peter began his career in finance and marketing working for the Irving Trust Company in New York, followed by a promotion to vice president and general manager for the office in London, England and later as president and CEO for the office in Toronto, Canada. After a successful 30 years with Irving Trust, Peter retired in 1988 at the age of 55 in Rumson.



His early retirement led him to an extensive hobby of wood carving and oil painting. Peter was best described as an abstract expressionist whose charm and wit of his work showed a “warped imagination, yet mystery prevailed.”



He served as a trustee for the Oceanic Free Library in Rumson; docent for the Museum of American Folk Art in New York City; and principal of the Hamilton Gallery, Rumson. Peter was a past member of the Sea Bright Beach Club and Sea Bright Lawn and Tennis Club. Since 1958, he was an active member of the Rumson Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf, croquet, paddle tennis and a casual game of Bridge with friends. Hamilton treated everyone in his social world with interest, kindness and dignity. Most of all, he will be remembered as a friendly old soul, with a quirky sense of humor and crushing handshake. Hamilton shared his life with longtime companion Patricia Mills and their dog Maggie.



He is survived by Pamela Colyer of Milford; Ann Shippee of Havasu, Arizona; and his beloved three children: Lisa White Kiley of Rumson, William Hamilton Shippee of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Anthony Winsor Shippee of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Nicole Marie Kiley, Chelsea Patricia Kiley, Jamieson Winsor Shippee, Cara Elizabeth Kiley, Ryerson Peter Shippee, Cole Winsor Shippee, Wyndham Hamilton Shippee, Cameron Reid Shippee, Cathryn Rebekah Shippee and Noah JR Shippee.



A memorial service for Hamilton was held at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Nov. 3, with a service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children would be appreciated.



Hamilton (Peter) Shippee will be truly missed by all who knew him.