Shore Conference Soccer Tournament is Underway

Trinity Hall scored a 1-0 upset over 12th seed Wall in the first round of the Shore Conference Girls Tournament. Trinity Hall Athletics

By Rich Chrampanis

The Shore Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments are underway. A number of local teams are in contention to make deep runs in the tournament. With the first round complete in both the boys and girls brackets, here’s a look at the early results and a spotlight on some of the top contenders on both sides.

SCT Girls First Round Scores

Monday, Oct. 10

(17) Rumson-Fair Haven 4, (16) Matawan 2

(21) Trinity Hall 1, (12) Wall 0

(22) Saint Rose 1, (11) Holmdel 0

(10) Toms River North 4, (23) Colts Neck 1

(15) Marlboro 1, (18) Red Bank Regional 0

SCT Second Round Schedule

RFH’s Kate Hennen scored on a long blast in the first half and minute of the second half to get the Bulldogs into the second added a goal in the opening round of the SCT Tournament. Rich Chrampanis

Thursday, Oct. 13

(17) Rumson-Fair Haven at (1) Freehold Township

(21) Trinity Hall at (5) Saint John Vianney

(13) Manasquan at (4) Middletown South

(15) Marlboro at (2) Red Bank Catholic

RFH, Trinity Hall Score First Round Road Wins

Kate Hennen and Paige West scored two goals apiece to lead Rumson-Fair Haven to its highest-scoring output of the year in a 4-2 win at Matawan. Hennen connected on a 29-yard blast in the seventh minute and West connected in the 32nd to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 halftime lead. Hennen’s second goal came in the opening minute of the second half with West scoring a big insurance goal late in the second half. All four of Rumson’s goals were from over 25 yards out.

Sophia Garafalo had a pair of goals in a losing effort for the Huskies.

RFH advances to the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament and will face top-seed Freehold Township Thursday.

The biggest upset of the first round came thanks to Trinity Hall. The Monarchs got a goal from junior Reilly Sullivan to stun 12th seed Wall 1-0. Trinity Hall lost to the Crimson Knights 2-0 earlier this season. The 21st seed will be in the underdog role once again when they travel to fifth seed Saint John Vianney in the second round.

Paige West scored a pair of goals in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 4-2 win at Matawan. Rich Chrampanis

Three Teams Earn First Round Byes

Three local girls’ squads are among the top five seeds in the SCT bracket. Red Bank Catholic is the No. 2 seed. Coach Frank Lawrence’s team is 9-2 with its losses coming to a pair of nationally ranked Maryland schools. RBC’s offense has been explosive with the Caseys scoring four or more goals in their last four games. They have an interesting draw ahead of them: If RBC can get past Marlboro in round two, a possible rematch with Toms River North could await them in the quarterfinals this weekend. TRN knocked the Caseys out of the SCT last year in the semifinals in a 2-0 win.

Middletown South (7-3-1) is on a four-game win streak and has defending champion Freehold Township as a possible semifinal opponent. The Eagles played the Patriots tough on opening day, losing 1-0. Since then, Freehold Township has vaulted up to the No. 2-ranked team in New Jersey.

An intriguing quarterfinal possibility is fifth seed Saint John Vianney tangling with Middletown South. The Lancers have balanced scoring and come into the SCT with a 7-4-1 mark.

CBA is the top seed in the 2022 Shore Conference Tournament and is the defending champion. Rich Chrampanis

SCT Boys First Round Scores

Tuesday, Oct. 11

(8) Colts Neck 6, (25) Central Regional 4

(13) Middletown North 3, (20) Matawan 1

(3) Holmdel 3, (30) Ranney 0

(7) Rumson-Fair Haven 6, (26) Jackson Memorial 1

(10) Middletown South 3, (23) Lacey 2 (OT)

SCT Second Round Schedule

Friday, Oct. 14

(16) Southern Regional at (1) CBA

(9) Toms River North at (8) Colts Neck

(13) Middletown North at (4) Freehold Township

(14) Wall at (3) Holmdel

(10) Middletown South at (7) Rumson-Fair Haven

David Weiner and Holmdel are the number three seed in the SCT Boys bracket. Rich Chrampanis

CBA, Holmdel Look To Contend For Title

Defending champion Christian Brothers Academy is the heavy favorite in this bracket but the Colts will be the first to tell you that it won’t be easy. A potential semifinal with Freehold Township is a rematch of a 1-0 Colts win in overtime on a rainy Monday in Lincroft Oct. 3. CBA heads into the SCT with an 11-1 record and a 10-match win streak highlighted by six consecutive shutouts.

Holmdel is the third seed and a lot of folks think it could make a run all the way to the championship game and a potential showdown with CBA. With an 11-1 record, the Hornets lone loss came at the hands of Rumson-Fair Haven. RFH has proven it can play spoiler and, if it can get by Middletown South, The Bulldogs will have Howell and Holmdel standing in the way of a Cinderella run to the title game.

The article originally appeared in the October 13 – 19, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.