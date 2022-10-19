Shore Conference Soccer Tournament is Underway

By Rich Chrampanis
The Shore Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments are underway. A number of local teams are in contention to make deep runs in the tournament. With the first round complete in both the boys and girls brackets, here’s a look at the early results and a spotlight on some of the top contenders on both sides.
SCT Girls First Round Scores
Monday, Oct. 10
(17) Rumson-Fair Haven 4, (16) Matawan 2
(21) Trinity Hall 1, (12) Wall 0
(22) Saint Rose 1, (11) Holmdel 0
(10) Toms River North 4, (23) Colts Neck 1
(15) Marlboro 1, (18) Red Bank Regional 0
SCT Second Round Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 13
(17) Rumson-Fair Haven at (1) Freehold Township
(21) Trinity Hall at (5) Saint John Vianney
(13) Manasquan at (4) Middletown South
(15) Marlboro at (2) Red Bank Catholic
RFH, Trinity Hall Score First Round Road Wins
Kate Hennen and Paige West scored two goals apiece to lead Rumson-Fair Haven to its highest-scoring output of the year in a 4-2 win at Matawan. Hennen connected on a 29-yard blast in the seventh minute and West connected in the 32nd to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 halftime lead. Hennen’s second goal came in the opening minute of the second half with West scoring a big insurance goal late in the second half. All four of Rumson’s goals were from over 25 yards out.
Sophia Garafalo had a pair of goals in a losing effort for the Huskies.
RFH advances to the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament and will face top-seed Freehold Township Thursday.
The biggest upset of the first round came thanks to Trinity Hall. The Monarchs got a goal from junior Reilly Sullivan to stun 12th seed Wall 1-0. Trinity Hall lost to the Crimson Knights 2-0 earlier this season. The 21st seed will be in the underdog role once again when they travel to fifth seed Saint John Vianney in the second round.
Three Teams Earn First Round Byes
Three local girls’ squads are among the top five seeds in the SCT bracket. Red Bank Catholic is the No. 2 seed. Coach Frank Lawrence’s team is 9-2 with its losses coming to a pair of nationally ranked Maryland schools. RBC’s offense has been explosive with the Caseys scoring four or more goals in their last four games. They have an interesting draw ahead of them: If RBC can get past Marlboro in round two, a possible rematch with Toms River North could await them in the quarterfinals this weekend. TRN knocked the Caseys out of the SCT last year in the semifinals in a 2-0 win.
Middletown South (7-3-1) is on a four-game win streak and has defending champion Freehold Township as a possible semifinal opponent. The Eagles played the Patriots tough on opening day, losing 1-0. Since then, Freehold Township has vaulted up to the No. 2-ranked team in New Jersey.
An intriguing quarterfinal possibility is fifth seed Saint John Vianney tangling with Middletown South. The Lancers have balanced scoring and come into the SCT with a 7-4-1 mark.
SCT Boys First Round Scores
Tuesday, Oct. 11
(8) Colts Neck 6, (25) Central Regional 4
(13) Middletown North 3, (20) Matawan 1
(3) Holmdel 3, (30) Ranney 0
(7) Rumson-Fair Haven 6, (26) Jackson Memorial 1
(10) Middletown South 3, (23) Lacey 2 (OT)
SCT Second Round Schedule
Friday, Oct. 14
(16) Southern Regional at (1) CBA
(9) Toms River North at (8) Colts Neck
(13) Middletown North at (4) Freehold Township
(14) Wall at (3) Holmdel
(10) Middletown South at (7) Rumson-Fair Haven
CBA, Holmdel Look To Contend For Title
Defending champion Christian Brothers Academy is the heavy favorite in this bracket but the Colts will be the first to tell you that it won’t be easy. A potential semifinal with Freehold Township is a rematch of a 1-0 Colts win in overtime on a rainy Monday in Lincroft Oct. 3. CBA heads into the SCT with an 11-1 record and a 10-match win streak highlighted by six consecutive shutouts.
Holmdel is the third seed and a lot of folks think it could make a run all the way to the championship game and a potential showdown with CBA. With an 11-1 record, the Hornets lone loss came at the hands of Rumson-Fair Haven. RFH has proven it can play spoiler and, if it can get by Middletown South, The Bulldogs will have Howell and Holmdel standing in the way of a Cinderella run to the title game.
