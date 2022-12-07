Where is Santa? Everywhere This Holiday Season!

By Sunayana Prabhu

Are you looking for Santa? He’s waiting for you, all around the Two River area!

This Christmas season, Santa will not only take a s-elfie brimming with joy by a bedazzled Christmas tree, he will also hang by the bay on a ferry waiting to sail with you. he will ride around town in fire trucks, waving to you with lights and sounds. And whether you fancy a stroll or a run, Santa is up to loads of fun.

Here are some spots around the Two River area where you can find Santa. But remember, even if you miss him, you’ll still have his presents to make your Christmas Day pleasant.

Atlantic Highlands

The Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad (AHFAS) will bring Santa for a ride through all borough zones Dec. 5-8 starting at 6 p.m. The jolly fella will follow the Atlantic Highlands Public Works Zone Map each night and make his way to you! Donations to AHFAS are welcomed as well as nonperishable items for the Atlantic Highlands Food Pantry.

facebook.com/ahfirstaid

Fair Haven

Santa will take a holiday stroll in Memorial Park and will be happy to take a selfie with you from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Fair Haven Business Association hosts this Holiday Stroll on the East Side business district. Many businesses will offer giveaways or fun activities such as face painting or complimentary holiday treats.

fairhavennj.org

Highlands

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the annual holiday tree lighting at Huddy Park, Friday, Dec. 2. There will be entertainment by the Henry Hudson A Cappella Choir, holiday dancers from the Carol Elaine Dance Studio and holiday music. Free hot chocolate and goodies will be available in addition to free horse and buggy rides. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Rain date Saturday, Dec. 3.

Join the big man for the 5th Annual Santa Fun Run at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Wear your craziest holiday attire. Santas, elves, reindeer, grinches and ugly sweater costumes are mandatory. Run begins promptly at noon. The event is hosted and sponsored by Proving Ground, 56 Shrewsbury Ave., where the run will begin and end. There will be a post-run celebration with costume contests and food and drink specials. Registration is required in advance and is free.

Toy donations will be collected for the Highlands Fire Department Toys For Tots program, and canned goods and nonperishable items for the food pantry.

Breakfast with Santa will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Proving Ground Waterfront Dining with a special brunch menu at an additional cost and free photo with Santa.

highlandsnj.com

Little Silver

Santa has scheduled his special visit in Little Silver for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. The fire department will chauffer Santa around with lights and sirens as he waves hello to the children of Little Silver. Registrations are open through Dec. 22; multiple routes will be built based upon registrations.

littlesilverfd.org

Middletown

Santa is back on the bay to celebrate Christmas. Join him on the Santa Ferry ride that will leave the Belford terminal Saturday, Dec. 3, for a party on the water. The yuletide ride features Santa and friends, caroling, entertainment and a scenic cruise around the Statue of Liberty. Ferries leave and return to the Belford Ferry Terminal. Preregistration required. All children and infants receive a holiday present.

middletownnj.org/804/Santa-Ferry-Ride

Red Bank

Register your child to get a special visit from Santa and the Navesink Hook & Ladder volunteer firefighters will bring him on a fire truck to your door with a present. Time and space are limited, as Santa has many boys and girls to visit, so be sure to register early. Most importantly, be sure to be home the night of the present drop! If they miss you, they will be unable to come back. Santa will arrive with lights flashing and sirens sounding to deliver one present per child to their front door. You must purchase the gift and drop it off between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the firehouse at 9 Mechanic St., Red Bank. Please keep the gift to a manageable size, as Santa will have many gifts to carry on the truck. Presents will be delivered by Santa between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

rbfdnavesinkhookandladder.com

Tinton Falls

Santa is coming to the historic Crawford house at 750 Tinton Ave. for a quick visit Sunday, between 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. You can have a snack, make a craft, take a photo with Santa. The event is free and hosted by the Friends of the Crawford House. Organizers encourage everyone to bring an unwrapped gift to be donated to Toys for Tots.

tintonfalls.com

