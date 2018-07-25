Push to Preserve 7 Acres of Waterfront Property Advances

By Chris Rotolo |

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The borough’s government leaders will explore a collaborative effort with Monmouth County to preserve the last piece of undeveloped land on the Sandy Hook Bay.

The announcement came at the end of a July 11 Borough Council meeting, where approximately 75 residents packed the municipal courtroom for a presentation about conserving the McConnell tract, a 7-acre plot of land located between Avenue D and Bowne Avenue, which is targeted for development as 21 beachfront homes.

“We’re not making any more beachfront property,” Councilman Jon Crowley said. “When this goes, it’s gone forever. As elected officials, we have to be sensitive to the budget, because needs do arise, whether it’s a new truck or a failing bulkhead. We’re not going to be cavalier. We are thinking about the possibilities of those ratables. But the price of a ratable doesn’t compare to what’s priceless, which is this land.”