Restaurant Reviews: Best Dishes of 2017

Birravino, in Red Bank, impressed us with a side dish (Contorni) of Braised Escarole ($9); cooked with sweet-tasting Spanish onion and juicy currants, it had great texture and preserved the mild crunchiness, most restaurants fail to preserve. Try this!

A trip to the Hotel Tides in Asbury Park rewarded me with Pan Seared Sea Scallops ($32), accompanied by a heady smoked carrot puree, mushrooms, char-roasted purple dragon carrots and crispy peas. Perfectly cooked with a light brown sear on the outside and juicy on the inside, the sweetness of the scallops sang alongside that smoky carrot flavor.

Back in Red Bank, 26 West on the Navesink, served us Grilled Octopus ($17); memorable in regards to taste, and very artistically plated as well. Chunks of thick, but perfectly tender, tentacles, presented with purple Peruvian potato salad, crunchy garlic chips, and a ring of salsa verde, made for a dish worthy of a return visit.

There were even more plates of food I tasted this past year that were special enough to cite and yearn for again, but space does not permit me to fantasize about all of them here. Perhaps we can devote another column to “more faves” of 2017 again soon!

Happy and Healthy New Year!

This article was first published in the Jan. 4-11, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times. Read Bob Sacks’ restaurant reviews here.