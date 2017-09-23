Scottie Lewis Doing His Part to Give Back

When he’s not throwing down thunderous two-hand jams or draining threes from beyond the arc, Ranney School’s Scottie Lewis is one of the most compassionate kids around.

Yes, you read that right – he’s technically still a kid.

As one of the top basketball recruits not only in New Jersey, but also around the nation, Lewis has made a name on the hardwood with his best friend and teammate Bryan Antoine.

And with the platform he’s helped build, Lewis decided it was time to give back to the community that helped him get to where he is now.

When in Georgia this past summer with Team Rio – the AAU team which Lewis and Antoine both star on – Lewis came across a homeless family outside a Chipotle restaurant as his team was getting their dinner.

What happened next shined a light on Lewis’ past, something his mother and grandmother had always reminded him of.

“Me and my family were never homeless, but we came pretty close,” Lewis said.

“We know what it feels like to be hungry. When we see people like that, we have a certain eye to it and compassion to that.”

The first annual Hoops for Homeless event was born out of that thought.

On September 16, Lewis attracted some of the best boys and girls hoops players from around the Shore Conference and New Jersey to Ranney School’s Gerhard Pavilion for Athletics. An afternoon basketball fundraiser aimed to raise money for Lunch Break, a non-profit organization out of Red Bank serving as a social services hub for the less than fortunate in Monmouth County.