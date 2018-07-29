Syringes Wash Up, Shut Down Local Beaches

By Chris Rotolo |

SANDY HOOK – Monmouth County beaches, including those at Sandy Hook and Long Branch, were at least partially closed Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 due to floating garbage and reports of syringes, needles, plastic and other trash washing up on shore.

According to Clean Ocean Action executive director Cindy Zipf, the garbage wash-up was the result of a rainstorm that ripped through the metropolitan area, flooding sewer systems in major northern New Jersey cities as well as Manhattan.