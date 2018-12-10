Band Shell Approved for Dublin House Patio

The band shell is expected to be unveiled to the public in spring 2019.

By Chris Rotolo

RED BANK – A band shell is coming to the patio behind the Dublin House Temple Bar, giving local singers and bands a new performance venue in 2019.

A unanimous vote by the Planning Board Monday authorized the construction of an 11-by-11-by-14-foot triangular covered structure to the left rear corner of the property at 30 Monmouth St. The Dublin House regularly hosts live music there during the warm weather seasons.

Project architect Anthony Condouris of Rumson said the band shell will help direct some of the sound toward the bar.

The existing fence in that corner of the property enclosing the entire patio bar will be replaced with a 4-foot-tall brick barrier with a fabric and metal framework awning overhead, creating a cover and buffer between neighboring properties like Antoinette Boulangerie, Amboy Bank and the Better Housekeeping Shop and the White Street parking lot.

Borough Council member Michael Ballard questioned whether the structure would be broken down and stored away during inclement weather and high wind. The architect said the band shell will be a permanent construction and structurally sound to withstand weather events. It is designed to stand all year long.

Bulk or “c” variances were granted for rear yard setback (10 feet required, zero proposed), and accessory structure side yard setback (8 feet required, zero proposed).

“The Dublin House, all the work they’ve ever done on Monmouth Street, they’ve always done a stellar job,” board member Arthur V. Murphy said. “I think it’s a great structure.” The band shell is expected to be unveiled to the public in spring 2019.

This article was first published in the Dec. 6-12, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.