On Your Mark, Get Set, Decorate!

As the mad holiday dash to bedazzle your home with tinsel, lights and ornaments reaches full speed, we spotted some unique trimmings to help make your space sparkle. Whether you are hanging Christmas stockings or spinning Hanukkah dreidels, check out these simple crafts and gift decor to make all your festivities merry and bright.

This article was first published in the Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.