Barbara Joanne Ruzicka née Brooks, age 85, recently of Middletown and formerly of Summerville, South Carolina and Little Silver, passed away March 21, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was born in Rahway. Having lived in Red Bank most of her life and graduating from Red Bank High School in 1955, Barbara was proud of her Red Bank roots as her family settled in Red Bank in the early 1900s. She married the love of her life, Steven Ruzicka, also of Red Bank, in 1957. Their love story lasted 65 years.

Barbara was an active member of the Little Silver Volunteer First Aid Squad and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bank.

She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Johanna Brooks née Mazza (2001), Edward James Brooks (1964) and brother Lawrence Edward Brooks (2008).

Barbara is survived by her loving husband Steven Ruzicka; their children, Lisa A. Colmain (husband Edward), Deirdre J. Rice (husband Todd) and Laura J. Scalzo (husband Louis); six grandchildren, Christopher and Cooper Colmain, Megan and Zachary Rice, Alyssa and Nicole Scalzo; and two great-grandchildren, Johanna and Emma Contreras (Megan), with two additional great-grandchildren due in August and September 2023.

Barbara had a career with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and, after retiring, she and Steven traveled the world together. She was a creative person who loved to making greeting cards, cooking, baking, reading, traveling and doing crafts.

Visitation was March 28 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A funeral service was held March 29 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bank. Interment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 150 River Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

The family would like to thank Brighton Gardens of Middletown, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (RWJ) of New Brunswick, and Embracing Hospice Care of Wall for their compassionate care during this most difficult time.

The article originally appeared in the March 30 – April 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.