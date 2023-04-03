The family of George John Meyer Jr., 88, of Rumson, is sad to announce his passing March 18, 2023.

George was born in Long Branch and lived in Monmouth County for the past 52 years. He graduated from North Carolina State with a degree in electrical engineering. For most of his career, George worked in the Communications-Electronic Command Division (CECOM) at Fort Monmouth.

George enjoyed competitive sailing, was a member of a softball league and also enjoyed fishing. You could find him most Saturday afternoons playing darts with his friends at Murphy’s Tavern in Rumson. In 1958, he was one of the founding members and the first captain of the Monmouth Beach First Aid Squad.

He and his wife Ann were huge animal lovers and their home was well known as a gathering place for family and friends and whoever needed a place to land for a while.

George was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann C. Meyer, his sister Patricia Bradley and his brother Gary Meyer. He is survived by his daughter Gina Sullivan and her husband Casey and their daughters, Hallie Sullivan and Cleary Sullivan; his son Jonathan Meyer and wife Judy; and his brother Glenn Meyer.

George could be a grump but had a big heart and a great, very dry sense of humor. He is now at peace and with his wife Ann, whom he adored more than anything in this world.

Per George’s wishes there will be no visitation or church service: There will be a private family gathering to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Monmouth County SPCA. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The article originally appeared in the March 30 – April 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.