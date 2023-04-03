Susan Kolarsick Kelly, age 72, passed away in late March at the Shrewsbury home where she spent her childhood and in which she raised a loving family of her own.

Born in Newark in August 1950 to parents Dr. Albert J. and Patricia Kolarsick, Susan was the third of seven children. She attended St. James Elementary School and Red Bank Catholic High School before earning a bachelor’s degree from Manhattanville College in 1972. She taught middle school mathematics in Little Silver for more than 30 years, making an indelible impact on the thousands of students, faculty and staff that came through Point Road Elementary and Markham Place Middle schools before retiring in 2006. While employed as a teacher, Susan earned a master’s degree in school administration from Rutgers University.

After retirement from Little Silver Public Schools, Susan served as a mathematics tutor at Sisters Academy in Asbury Park, an all-girl Catholic school operated by the Sisters of Mercy. In 2022, she received the Mercy Center’s “Walk with Mercy” award for her service to the young women of Sisters Academy. Susan dedicated her life to education and was deeply committed to the belief that all children can succeed if given the opportunity.

Susan loved spending time with her four grandchildren, traveling the world, attending weekly yoga sessions, maintaining a beautiful garden, and spending afternoons at Sands Beach Club in Sea Bright. She was a longtime parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Red Bank.

Before her death, Susan waged a brave battle with a rare form of cancer, beating the odds for many years with the help of Dr. Mary Louise Keohane at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert J. Kelly of Shrewsbury; her son Andrew P. Kelly, his wife Lindsay, and her grandchildren Piper and Roxanne of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and her son Eamonn M. Kelly, his wife Elana Alfred, and her twin grandchildren Milo and Kaye of Framingham, Massachusetts.

She joins her daughter Katherine A. Kelly, her parents Albert J. and Patricia Kolarsick, brother Albert J. Kolarsick Jr., and brother Karl Kolarsick.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Susan to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Sisters Academy of New Jersey, or Mercy Center, NJ of Asbury Park.

The article originally appeared in the March 30 – April 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.