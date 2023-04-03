Jerry Colson, 68, a lifelong resident of Belford, passed away March 24, 2023. Jerry was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Red Bank, a son of the late Helen Colson. He worked in the maintenance department at Bendix in Eatontown for many years.

Jerry loved motorcycles and riding his Harley. He could also be found at local racetracks racing his stockcar. Another one of Jerry’s hobbies was remote control airplanes and cars.

Jerry will fondly be remembered as someone who enjoyed life. He is survived by his uncle Dick Colson and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The article originally appeared in the March 30 – April 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.