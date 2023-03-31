Fulfill Benefit Will Honor Local Rockers For Their Support

Jeff Kazee, right, performed at the 2013 Light of Day Festival Main Event in Asbury Park as part of Southside Johnny & The Poor Fools. Kazee will be honored, alongside Brian Kirk and Tom Cunningham, by Fulfill, the food bank of Monmouth and Ocean counties, May 11 at The Count Basie Center for the Arts. Chris Rotolo

By Chris Rotolo

RED BANK – When the COVID-19 health crisis forced music clubs around the world to shutter their doors, cutting the cord on the touring industry, Jersey Shore rocker Jeff Kazee was left with plenty of time to examine his local environment.

What he witnessed was community members struggling to an unprecedented extent; social programs stretched to their limits; and food pantries overrun with those searching to satisfy the most basic need.

“What was really illuminated during the pandemic was just how far off everyone’s preconceived ideas (are) of what needy really is, what it really looks like,” Kazee told The Two River Times. “Sure, I saw individuals down on their luck, but I also saw people driving up in nice cars; working class families, who had just had two incomes disappear overnight. It showed how fragile our system really is.”

On Thursday, May 11 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, Kazee will be honored by Fulfill, the food bank of Monmouth and Ocean counties, for his efforts to support the operation throughout the health crisis.

During the music industry pause, Kazee – a member of the Asbury Jukes who has played alongside the legendary Jersey Shore front man Southside Johnny since 1998 – kept sharp at home by launching his own livestream series called “The Living Room Lounge.” The series delighted fans who longed for the shared music experience and further built his audience. The digital shows were always free of charge, but it was a special holiday set that sparked an idea.

“It turned into this really special thing for my family and the fanbase. Musicians weren’t working so I would have friends pop in from their homes. My daughters are grown, but they were home, so they and my wife would participate. And around Christmastime, we thought, let’s try and raise some money and help an organization that has touched the lives of so many (in the Jersey Shore area),” Kazee said.

That holiday special raised upward of $25,000. “(The livestream) was just something to do to help everyone get through the pandemic. But to see this music community rally around an organization like Fulfill, and come together in support of community members in need, it was a beautiful benefit to something that developed organically,” Kazee said.

In addition to joining the Asbury Jukes 25 years ago, Kazee has endeared himself to the New Jersey music community, sitting on the throne of his Hammond B3 organ as a touring member of Bon Jovi during the band’s 2003, 2005 and 2006 runs, and has earned additional live performance credits in support of Bruce Springsteen. Kazee has also shared the stage with James Taylor, Levon Helm, John Mayer and many more.

“This area means, and this community means, so much to my family and I. We may live in Queens, but at this point, we call the Jersey Shore home, too. The area has been so good to us, so if I can give back in any way, I want to do it,” Kazee added. “Whether that’s passing the hat around at shows for donations, or playing on top of the Windmill.”

Kazee’s history of support for Fulfill includes a 2014 benefit concert, when Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes shut down Ocean Avenue in the West End section of Long Branch by setting up shop atop the Windmill Restaurant. A year earlier, when Kazee and Johnny pursued a stripped-down folk-rock and roots side project named Southside Johnny & The Poor Fools, the band’s first live performance featured Fulfill as the beneficiary.

“I think we’ve all had highs and lows in our careers and lives, times when it seems like nothing could go wrong, and times when it feels like nothing will ever get better. Fulfill is one of those organizations helping people to realize that things can be turned around. It’s easy for us to get behind them, and it doesn’t take a lot of arm-twisting to get others to do the same,” Kazee said.

According to Kazee, when Fulfill approached him about being honored, his one stipulation was that they turn the event into a benefit concert. Honorees also include Brian Kirk of Brian Kirk & the Jirks, and Tom Cunningham, host of 107.1 FM’s “Springsteen on Sunday.”

Kazee said he and Kirk will perform at the event, but all three will be bringing friends along for the show.

“We’ve put calls out to a bunch of our friends. My boss (Southside Johnny) signed on early. We’ll have The Asbury Jukes horns in the house. G.E. Smith (guitarist of Hall & Oates), Sean Pelton (“Saturday Night Live” drummer), Adam Weiner (front man of Low Cut Connie), and some others are planning to come out, too,” Kazee said.

According to Fulfill president and CEO Triada Stampas, the organization will offer an inclusive experience to fans who hope to attend the event by selling tickets at a variety of price points. Tickets are available via the Count Basie Center for the Arts website.

“We are excited and incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to showcase these three pillars of the music community and to thank them for their support of our mission to help provide food, services and hope to the people of Monmouth and Ocean counties,” Stampas said. “We hope the community will turn out in large numbers to take part in what we know will be an incredible night filled with music and entertainment.”

The article originally appeared in the March 30 – April 5, 2023 print edition of The Two River Times.