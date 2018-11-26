Behind the Scenes at ‘The Nutcracker’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Bart Lentini

For 37 years, The Performing Arts Ensemble has gathered together young dancers and children chosen by audition to put on a large-cast, fully staged production of “The Nutcracker” with professional scenery, elaborate costumes and special effects. The Ensemble, under the direction of Evelyn Gardell, held a dress rehearsal and performance Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Algonquin Theatre in Manasquan. On Saturday, Nov. 24, the troupe will perform at the Middletown Arts Center at 2 p.m. Ticket info at paenj.org.

This article was first published in the Nov. 22-27, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.