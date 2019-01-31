Brittain, Brian K., Age: 62, Middletown

Brian K. Brittain, 62, a lifelong resident of Middletown, passed away Jan. 3. Brian was born Aug. 28, 1956 in West New York to the late Elizabeth and James Brittain.

Brian worked as a field technician for Ground Water Environmental Services in Wall. He had just retired the first of the year and was looking forward to road trips on his motorcycle and spending time with his friends at the Elks. Brian was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 2179 and was involved with their Motorcycle Committee.

He is survived by his brothers, Kevin, James and Edward and his sister Linda Roman, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Jan. 13 with a concluding service at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford.



