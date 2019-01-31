Barrett Jr., Marshall Adrian, Age: 95, Rumson

Marshall Adrian Barrett Jr., 95, of Vero Beach, Florida and Rumson, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2018. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth to whom he was married for 46 years. Marshall was born March 23, 1923 in Glen Ridge. While attending Duke University, during the contentious point of World War II, Marshall enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was an Executive Officer on the mine sweeper YMS 339. In 1944 his ship was sent to Borneo in the Philippines as part of the U.S. invasion. Later he returned to Duke and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1947.

Marshall first worked as a mill manager for Hales & Hunter, a feed manufacturer in Lexington, Kentucky, and represented the Kentucky Feed and Grain Association as its president. This experience led him to Wall Street where he succeeded as commodities broker for Merrill Lynch. He later moved on to be a futures broker for Dominick & Dominick.

Marshall was an avid golfer, a member of the Rumson Country Club in Rumson and the Bent Pine Country Club in Vero Beach. He loved listening to Big Band Jazz music and was a competitive bridge player until his last days. His favorite passion was baseball, which he followed his entire life as a die-hard Yankee fan and the elite players of the 20th century.

Marshall is survived by his younger brother and lifetime friend Wallace Barrett and his wife Joyce of Nantucket, Massachusetts and Vero Beach; by his two loving sons, Marshall A. Barrett III of Berea, Kentucky and James S. Barrett of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jeremey A. Barrett of Atlanta, Sarah E. Smither of Richmond, Kentucky, and Chloe Barrett of Nashville. Marshall is also survived by stepchildren through his marriage with Ruth: Frank J. Clifford of Red Bank, Carey R. Brittain of Hamilton, Gregory R. Clifford of Fair Haven, and Gretchen R. Hudson of Rye, New Hampshire; and step-grandchildren: Peter Brittain, Kyle Brittain, Gretchen (Brittain) Nicholosi, Eric Clifford, Samantha (Clifford) Somero, Ashley (Hudson) Gillespie and Gregory Prescott Hudson.

A Memorial Service with Navy Funeral Honors will be held at a National Cemetery in Kentucky.

