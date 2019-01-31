Acerra, John A., Age: 77, Red Bank

John A. Acerra passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Jan. 2 with his beloved wife Mary by his side. He was 77 years old.

John grew up in Red Bank. He and Mary worked for many years in New York City in the restaurant industry running and overseeing over 300 restaurants before retiring and opening the Coach House Restaurant together in Pennsylvania. For the last 13 years he and Mary lived in Gilbert, Arizona, where they enjoyed the sunshine and fresh fruit picked from their trees every morning.

John is survived by his loving wife Mary; son James Acerra of San Diego, California; daughters Andrea and Rosemarie Acerra of San Antonio, Texas; stepson George Giannoulias of Montreal, Canada; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. John is also survived by sister-in-law Toula Maglaris of Burlington, Vermont and brother-in-law Steve Georgopoulos of Ottawa, Canada.

John’s personality was larger than life in so many ways. His business talents knew no bounds and his unsurpassed reputation for perfection was legendary and well-respected. He was an accomplished businessman, business owner and active retiree, who was still going to the gym every day prior to his death. His many friends at the gym warmly looked up to John, admiring his business acumen, often seeking his counsel on a variety of subjects, affectionately referring to him as “The Boss.”

While there is so much to say about John, it might simply be best to say that those of you who knew him each have your own special memories of him. He will best be remembered as a fiercely loyal friend, a consummate mentor and a natural-born leader, whose talents, companionship and contributions to the world around him will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 9 at St. Anthony’s of Padua Church, Red Bank. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

