Ryder Jr., Paul, Age: 82, Middletown

Paul Ryder Jr., 82, of Middletown peacefully passed away surrounded by his family Dec. 19, 2018 at Riverview Medical Center.

Paul was a graduate of Middletown High School and a lifelong resident of Middletown where he worked as a self-employed house painter.

He was a proud life member of the Middletown Fire Company (Station 8) and the Fairview First Aid Squad for more than 50 years. For his service he was presented the key to the city in 2015.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife Mary (Parent); his loving sons and their spouses, Michael P. and Joanne and John P. and Mary Ellen; and his dear grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Maddy, Ben, Dylan, Henry and Tess.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Saturday, Jan. 19 from 2-5 p.m. at the Fairview First Aid Squad, 17 Kanes Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be sent to the Middletown Fire Company (Station 8) of the Fairview First Aid Squad.

Please visit Paul’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.