Burgess, Lourdes A., Age: 97, Red Bank

Lourdes A. Burgess, 97, of Red Bank passed away Dec. 7 in Red Bank. She was born in Manila, Philippines to the late Pedro and Margarita (Hernandez) Alvina.

Lourdes was a college professor at Far Eastern University in Manila and came to the United States to further her education. She received her master’s degree in marine biology from the University of Miami, where she also met and married Warren in 1965. They lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New Jersey in 1971 where she worked as an editor beside her husband for Herbert Axelrod’s TFH Publications, eventually ending up in Shadow Lake Village in 1979.

Lourdes enjoyed traveling the world and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved playing bridge. She was a member of the Socializers at Shadow Lake Village, working on the costumes and photographing for the June shows. She was a very lovable person and made friends easily, never an enemy.

Lourdes was predeceased by several brothers and a sister. She is survived by her beloved husband Warren E. Burgess of 53 years. Also surviving is her sister Teresa Alvina and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering and Service were held Dec. 15 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

