DeFazio, Florence, Age: 90, Bronx

Florence DeFazio, age 90, passed away Dec. 15. Florence was born in the Bronx to Salvatore and Bianca Passalacqua. She was a bookkeeper for the Monmouth County Board of Realtors until her retirement. Florence was also the co-owner of Val’s Garden Center in Middletown.

Florence was predeceased by her husband Valentino DeFazio Sr. in 1985, her brothers, Edmund, Albert and Francis, and her sister Dorothy.

She is survived by her son Valentino DeFazio Jr. (Luba) of Red Bank and her daughter Marie Popo of Long Branch; her four grandchildren, Marisa Polito (Chris), Lara Summonte (John), Valentina Woszczak (Blaine) and Antonia Popo and Joey Marini; three great-grandchildren, Grace Polito, Anna Summonte and Brooks Woszczak; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.

