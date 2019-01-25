Guarini, Leonard T., Age: 77, Estero, Florida

Leonard T. Guarini, 77, of Estero, Florida, died Dec. 5 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Leonard was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Pasquale and Pauline (Marchese) Guarini.

He lived in Middletown for 43 years but also resided in Estero for the past decade.

Leonard graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Brooklyn College and served in the United States Marine Reserves. He loved playing golf, bocce and was an avid reader. He retired after 29 years as an actuary for Prudential Insurance Company in Holmdel.

Leonard is survived by his beloved wife Marguerite (Siclari) Guarini of 54 years; his loving sons, Michael Guarini and his wife Corri of Lincroft and Andrew Guarini and his wife Edith of Red Bank; his sister Rosanne Callahan of North Carolina; and his adoring grandchildren, Alexa, Jake, Addison and Rylan.

A visitation was held Dec. 13 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A funeral mass took place Dec. 14 at St. Catherine’s Church; entombment followed at Holmdel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Please visit Leonard’s memorial page at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

