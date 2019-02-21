Color-Infused Orchid Show Is An Escape From Bleak Winter

Photos by Patrick Olivero

HOLMDEL – Dearborn Market’s light-filled garden center was awash with vibrant colors last weekend for the Deep Cut Orchid Society’s 22nd Annual Orchid Show. Visitors were treated to the fabulous sights and scents of various types of orchids that were on display and for sale by private and commercial growers. Members of the Deep Cut Orchid Society and the growers were eager to share their knowledge of how to cultivate and care for these magnificent flowers. For those interested in learning more about the beauty and mystery of orchids, the Deep Cut Orchid Society holds open meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls. All are welcome.

This article was first published in the Feb. 21-27, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

