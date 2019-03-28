Conley, William A., Age: 89, Highlands

William A. Conley, 89, passed away at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank March 5.

He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late William and Helen Conley. He resided in Jersey City, and later in Rumson, prior to moving to Highlands 25 years ago.

He served on the Jersey City Police Department for 26 years, first as patrolman from 1954 to 1961. He was promoted to sergeant in 1961, then to lieutenant in 1972, and then to captain in 1977. He retired in 1980. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard, his wife Veronica and grandson Christopher Richard Gorham.

Surviving are his stepchildren: Richard of California; Lynn Gorham (Ron) of Pennsylvania; Kevin of New Jersey; Brian of Georgia; Kathleen Cregge (Jim) of Georgia; Mark of New Jersey; Jeanne of New Jersey; Maureen Smolokoff (Ron) of New Jersey; and Paul of Texas. Also surviving is his stepsister Mary Squazzo of New Jersey, 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place March 12 at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

All arrangements were under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 or nj.wish.org.

Please visit William’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

