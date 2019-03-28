Alcuri Jr., Louis F., Age: 66, Middletown

Louis F. Alcuri Jr., 66, passed away suddenly March 3 at his home in Middletown.

He was born Sept. 4, 1952 in Brooklyn, New York to Louis Sr. and Mary (Piombino) Alcuri. Louis graduated from Polytechnic Institute of New York University with a Bachelor of Science degree and then earned a master’s degree in metallurgical engineering from the same school. He served in the Army National Guard.

Louis worked in the precious metals/dental industry for his entire career, including at Engelhard, Jelenko, Hereaus-Kulzer, and Ivoclar.

On Oct. 15, 1977, he married Dolores Havens. They started their lives together in Matawan. Soon after, they moved to Middletown, where they lived the rest of their 42 years together.

Louis is survived by his loving wife Dolores and their three children: Louis III (39) and wife Traci; Helene (36) and husband Tim Hannon; and Veronica (33) and fiancé Cory Zarrella. Louis leaves behind four grandchildren: Sofia (18), Oliver (9), Gwendolyn (4), and Fiona (11 months) and a large extended family of sisters- and brothers-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews.

Louis was a devoted husband and father who was very involved in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. He was a little league coach and Scout leader for his son and photographer/archivist as a band parent for his daughters. He enjoyed photography, watching the New York Mets and barbecuing, but above all he cherished spending time with the family that will love and miss him forever.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Matthew and Joseph, as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joann and Elmer Havens, brothers-in-law Dennis and James, and sister-in-law Christa.

Memorial services were March 8 at Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.

