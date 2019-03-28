Meyer, Betty Jean

“Within a Moment: a Pulsation of the Artery” –William Blake

At 2:50 p.m. Feb. 19, Betty Jean Meyer, composed and peaceful, left this world of our limiting senses and returned to eternity.

Despite her 90-plus years and her long and loving marriage to Karl Haly Meyer (1912-2000), she requested a brief obituary. Thus, this will be brief.

She is missed. Her intelligence, kindness and creativity are missed – and will be remembered – by her sister Irene, son Richard, daughter Elisabeth, daughter-in-law Helen, grandsons, Josh and Nico, cousin Marya, former colleagues of the Monmouth County Library where she worked for many years, and members of the Navesink Garden Club and the Monmouth Museum, as she was active in both organizations.

Those of you with long memories might recall her appearance on Jeopardy in 1964 winning four days running.

In lieu of (cut) flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Monmouth Museum via the Navesink Garden Club or to the Littoral Society.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Atrium, Red Bank, on a date to be announced.

Fare forward, voyagers.

