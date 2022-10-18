CROP Hunger Walk Brings Community Back To Monmouth County

By Mackenzie Prince

LITTLE SILVER – For an organization that gathers to walk to end hunger, the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on a signature fundraiser, just when the community needed it most. But now, after a scaled-down event last year that still raised record-breaking funds, the 42nd Annual CROP Hunger Walk will take place at full strength Sunday, Oct. 16 at Red Bank Regional High School.

That day participants can take part in a 5-mile walk around Little Silver and Red Bank to raise funds – and donate food – for those in need. The donations will be distributed to programs around Monmouth County, including Lunch Break, Backpack Crew and Monmouth Day Care Center.

The idea of CROP Hunger Walks first began in 1969 in the Midwest, inspired by impoverished families who needed to walk miles for nutritious food and clean water. Teens in Bismarck, North Dakota noticed and decided to walk 25 miles, raising $25,000. This method of fundraising quickly spread across the country, becoming an annual fall tradition in Monmouth County in 1980.

Jane Schildge, Red Bank CROP Hunger Walk coordinator since 1985, has led the fundraiser for many of those years. In the past, Schildge and the organization have raised hundreds or thousands of dollars and tons of food, peaking in 2020 at $140,000 and 10,000 pounds of food.

Now, 42 years later, Schildge remains as ambitious as ever, with a goal to raise 16,000 pounds of food with the walk this year.

However, Schildge isn’t raising awareness all on her own. Surrounding high schools take part in the CROP Hunger Walk by donating money or supporting the cause in other ways, like donating suggested pantry foods – peanut butter, beans, soup and rice.

Communications High School, a Monmouth County Vocational School in Wall Township, is hosting a food drive of its own, donating the raised goods to the CROP Hunger Walk. The fundraiser is led by the Cultural Communications Club (CCC), a student-led organization that focuses on helping communities in Monmouth County.

Communications High School CCC advisor Karen Britto spoke about the club’s role in this fundraiser and how she hopes it teaches her students the value of giving to those in need.

“In a general sense with the Cultural Communications Club, I like students to understand that if they have the time and resources to help others, it’s a valuable lesson or way to look at life,” Britto said.

Along with assistance from neighbors and community partners, Schildge also developed the Teen Leaders program for students to learn about community through service to others. Teen leaders help to spread the message about the CROP Hunger Walk in their area and encourage their peers to participate. They also volunteer their time to organize the walk.

Middletown resident and Communications High School student William Denzler has been a teen leader for the past few years and has learned a lot by taking part in raising funds, food and awareness for the CROP Hunger Walk.

“At the CROP walk, Jane lets us do what we think is best while giving us guidance, which really inspired me to take charge in what I need to do for the community,” Denzler said.

Schildge said another goal this year is to make up for the lack of togetherness in the past few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I feel what our goal is this year is to bring us back into the community,” Schildge said.

For more information, visit CROPHungerWalk.org.

The article originally appeared in the October 13 – 19, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.