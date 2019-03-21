Democratic Primary Slates to Be Decided Soon

By Philip Sean Curran

Four Democrats are running for Monmouth County Freeholder in a year when their party will seek to break the Republican grip on the freeholder board.

Michael Penna, a teacher from Long Branch, Jordan Modell, a consultant from Asbury Park, Moira Nelson, an Asbury Park resident who is a director at a women’s clothing company, and Elizabeth Lawrence, a Marlboro resident who is an aide to state assemblyman Gary S. Schaer (D-36), are seeking public office for the first time. They are vying for the endorsement of the Democratic county committee, which will back two candidates at a nominating convention scheduled for March 16.

“We live in a time where individuals are highly motivated to run for office, make a difference in their community and serve the public,” said David G. Brown II, Monmouth County Democratic chairman. “The competition has excited the Democratic base in Monmouth County and will prove that we have our very best running for office.”

In theory, the two candidates who lose the endorsement vote this weekend still can run off the party line in the primary June 4, with the winners advancing to the general election in November. Whoever emerges on the Democratic side will face Republican Thomas A. Arnone, an incumbent freeholder seeking his fourth term, and Wall Township committeeman Dominick DiRocco, his running mate, in the general election.

In the other race for county office, retired law enforcement officer Kevin Tuohy will run for sheriff against incumbent Shaun Golden, also the chairman of the county Republican party.

In Monmouth County, Republicans hold all five seats on the freeholder board. But there is an opening this year, with freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger running for state Assembly in the 13th Legislative district that spans parts of the county. As for the Assembly race in that district, four Democrats – all women – are running for the two seats up this year.



Allison Friedman, an Aberdeen resident who is president of the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional Board of Education, Barbara Singer, an attorney from Holmdel, Lucille Lo Sapio, a Hazlet resident who is a relationship manager working for a training company, and Jeana Sager, a flight attendant from Middletown, will seek their party’s backing at the convention this weekend.

“Well, I’m glad it’s finally happening,” Lo Sapio said of the all-woman field. “I mean in the past, I think a lot of the time it didn’t happen because, quite honestly, women were discouraged from running.”

She did not close the door to continuing her campaign to the primary, regardless of what happens at the nominating convention.

“I think that really depends on the other candidates,” she said. “So if I don’t get the nomination and I feel that the people who have gotten the nomination are good candidates, I’m not going to try to knock them out. I think, at that point, we need to get behind those candidates.”

Scharfenberger and Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso are running on the Republican side. As with the freeholder race, there will be an open seat up for grabs, because incumbent assemblywoman Amy H. Handlin is not running for re-election.

In the 11th district Assembly race, incumbents Joann Downey and Eric Houghtaling face a challenge from Freehold Township resident and fellow Democrat Rakesh Bisaria.

This article was first published in the March 14-March 20, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

