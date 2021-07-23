Dr. Vincent J. Capraro, 82, of Red Bank, passed away May 28, 2021, at Riverview Medical Center. He was born in Woodbridge in 1939 and lived in Red Bank with his wife of 53 years, Judith. Vincent placed great value on education throughout his life. He earned his undergraduate degree from Upsala College, his master’s in education from Seton Hall University and his doctorate of education at Rutgers University.

Vincent started his career as a business teacher in Edison Township where he also began coaching football at JP Stevens High School. He then became head coach at Edison High School, where he led the team to win the Central Jersey Group IV State Championship in 1976. He returned to Upsala College and, after coaching freshman football at Princeton University, became head coach at Upsala where he was loved and respected.

Throughout over 40 years as an educator, he held several administrative positions and eventually became the Superintendent of Schools in Edison before retiring in 2004. In addition to coaching, Vincent worked as a high school official and organized summer leagues for the Middlesex County Recreation Department. In 2018, he and his brother Frank were inducted into the Woodbridge Township Athletic Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He also received numerous awards and honors from state and county education associations.

Vincent mentored, guided and inspired countless students, educators, players, colleagues and employees throughout his lifetime. He was known for his warmth, humor and generosity and will be deeply missed by the many people whose lives he touched.

Surviving are his loving wife Judith; children Suzanne, Joseph and Cynthia; son-in-law Joseph Freeman; grandchildren Michael and Maya; brother Frank Capraro; sister Dolores Gioffre; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Services will be private. A public memorial Mass will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Dr. Vincent J. Capraro Scholarship Fund through the Edison Township Public School District or a donation in his name to The Parkinson’s Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the June 3 – 9, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.