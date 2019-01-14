Drekos, Frank Joseph, Age: 91, Holmdel

Frank Joseph Drekos, 91, of Holmdel passed away Nov. 4. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, he served in the Turkish Army as a lieutenant prior to coming to the United States. He lived on Long Island before moving to Aberdeen.



Prior to his retirement, Frank Drekos was a teacher and vice principal at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox School in Jamaica, New York. He was also principal of the afternoon school at his home church, Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Holmdel.



Mr. Drekos was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife Tina in 2007. He is survived by his daughter Julie, her husband Daniel and his loving granddaughters, Stephanie and Jennifer Petrosini.



Visitation was Nov. 6 at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel with a Funeral Liturgy at the church.

Entombment followed at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum.