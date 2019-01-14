Ellwood, Elizabeth Miller, Age: 84, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Miller Ellwood peacefully passed away Nov. 1 at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor at the age of 84. She was born in Elizabeth and was a graduate of The Vail-Deane School, Bradford Jr. College, and Katharine Gibbs, Boston. She married Richard S. Ellwood in 1958 who passed away in 2011.



She was predeceased by her parents Alan and Margaret Miller, her two brothers, Alan and Edwin Miller and her two children, Deborah and Alexander Ellwood.



Her brother David Miller, her daughter Sarah Ellwood Opler and her son-in-law Eddie Opler all survive her. In addition she is survived by seven grandchildren, Arthur Ellwood, Benjamin and Natalie Ellwood and Sophie, Chloe, Phoebe and Teddy Opler.



Liz, as she was affectionally called, attended Christ Church Episcopal in Middletown for over 50 years where she was a Sunday school teacher and served on the vestry and in many other capacities. She was a longtime member of the Seabright Beach Club, the Seabright Tennis Club and the Rumson Country Club.



Her love was horticulture. An active member of the Rumson Garden Club where she served as chairman of most committees, including president, and recipient of many awards, she also served in many capacities with the Garden Club of America. There she served as a vice president and a member of the nominating, horticulture, judging, zone chairman, amongst others. Liz served for many years as a GCA horticulture and photography judge, and her garden is listed on the Smithsonian Institution Archives of Historic Gardens.



Another love was daffodils. She was president of the New Jersey Daffodil Society for many years. She served on the board of the American Daffodil Society in several capacities where she also was an accredited daffodil judge and recipient of many ribbons and awards. In more recent years, one could always find her at the Bridge table or taking on her friends in a cutthroat game of Mexican Train Dominoes. We will miss her tremendous strength, her beautiful voice, her sharp wit and her enduring love.



Services will be held Monday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Middletown, 90 King’s Highway, with a reception to follow at Seabright Beach Club, 999 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright.



Donations would be appreciated to the Rumson Garden Club Endowment Fund, Box 120, Rumson, NJ, 07760 and/or The Christ Church Endowment Fund, 90 King’s Highway, Middletown, NJ 07748.