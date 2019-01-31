Finlayson, Carol A., Age: 56, Leonardo

Carol A. Finlayson, 56, of Leonardo, passed away Jan. 3 at home. Born in Red Bank, she was raised in Middletown before settling in the Leonardo section of the township 31 years ago.

She was a very active member of New Monmouth Baptist Church, serving various ministries, including women’s mentoring, pioneers, trustee and office help. She cherished her family and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Levon Larsen. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Eric Finlayson of Leonardo; her two sons, Cullen Finlayson of the Dominican Republic and Blake Finlayson of Colorado; her brother Marty Larsen and his wife Ellie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation was Jan. 8 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown. Funeral services were held during evening hours. Cremation was private.

