Hook, Robert Marshall, Age: 88, River Plaza

Robert Marshall Hook, age 88, of River Plaza, died Jan. 4.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he attended schools in Watertown, Massachusetts, Dover, New Hampshire, Bradford, Massachusetts and Waltham, Massachusetts, where he graduated from high school. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, and his MBA from Monmouth University.

Growing up he attended Boy Scout camps and spent many years as a staff member and boat pilot for the Merrimack Valley YMCA Camp Lawrence on Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire.

He was married in 1954 to the late Alice (Graham) Hook in Waverly, Massachusetts and resided in Shrewsbury, Moorestown and Pennington before settling in Middletown in 1962. In the mid-1950s to 1960s he worked in the disbursement accounting office of the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and retired from the treasurer’s office of the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1993.

He was a member of a Naval Reserve Unit in Boston and Newark for eight years and took many of their training courses.

He was an active parent in his children’s activities, including the YMCA Indian Guide program, Boy Scout Troop 32 where he was treasurer for several years, and the River Plaza Little League baseball teams. He took great pride in his children and his grandchildren and always enjoyed watching them participate in their sporting events. He was a member of the UMC of Red Bank and a former member of the Board of Trustees of Lunch Break in Red Bank.

He was an active member of the USCG Auxiliary, Flotilla 26 from Monmouth Beach, did safety patrols and vessel examinations and taught their boating safety program to the sophomore class at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology on Sandy Hook for more than 18 years, and also taught water and kids boating program to the kindergarteners and third graders in five local schools.

He enjoyed the beach and boating and after retirement he and his wife took many trips together throughout New England and took many cruises.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Ruth Hook, and his wife of 57 years Alice Graham Hook. He is survived by his daughter Laurel J. Hook of Hillsborough; sons, David G. Hook and his wife Judy of Keyport, and Keith R. Hook and his wife Linda of Hillsborough; and his grandsons, Colin J. and Adam R. of Hillsborough. Also surviving are his cousins, Richard W. Hook in California and Ronald G. Hook in New Hampshire.

Visitation was Jan. 10 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A funeral service was held Jan. 11 at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s honor to Merrimac Valley YMCA.

