Bowden, Gladys Margaret Melluish, Age: 88, Red Bank

Gladys Margaret Melluish Bowden, 88, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully Jan. 12 in Shrewsbury. She was born in Barranquilla, Colombia to Teresa Galvis and James Melluish.

She put herself through college, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1953 from Russell Sage University and Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing. Gladys was head nurse at Columbia Presbyterian’s Harkness Pavilion for a number of years. Later she owned and operated Boatman’s Exchange before a successful real estate career with Joseph G. McCue Agency in Rumson. She was a member of the All Saints Memorial Episcopal Church in Navesink, The League of Women Voters, the Navesink Garden Club, Preservation Red Bank and Ship Ahoy Beach Club.

Gladys is survived by her loving husband of 38 years George S. Bowden; her four children, Michael McDermitt, Christine McDermitt, Amy McDermitt McGrane and David McDermitt; five stepchildren, Faith Courselle, Robert Bowden, Christine Bowden McClelland, Sue Bowden and Lisa Bowden; and many grandchildren and dear friends.

Gladys and George traveled extensively throughout Europe, the Virgin Islands and the United States. She was an avid and decorated gardener devoted to her flowers along the white picket fence at Hubbard Park. Gladys was a soft spoken, courageous and elegant lady.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend visitation at All Saints Episcopal Church Jan. 18. A memorial church service followed. After the burial service all were welcome to attend a reception at the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gladys’ name to All Saints Memorial Episcopal Church or Monmouth County SPCA.

