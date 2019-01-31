Ruddy, Mary M., Age: 86, Alexandria, Virginia

Mary M. Ruddy, 86, of Alexandria, Virginaia, passed away peacefully Jan. 9. Her loving family surrounded her. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Beatrice Maloney of Middletown.

Mary was born in Red Bank April 10, 1932, and later lived in Middletown. She was of Irish descent and still has numerous relatives living in Ireland. She was a proud graduate of Red Bank Catholic high school (’50) and a member of the Red Bank Catholic Alumni Association. She also graduated with honors from St. Michael’s School of Nursing and Brookdale Extended Nursing Program. After her studies she worked at Riverview Hospital as a registered nurse until moving to Little Silver to raise her family. She was an honorary alumna of Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Church in Alexandria. While living in New Jersey her churches were St. James Catholic Church, Red Bank, and St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Long Branch. She was a past member of the St. James Parish Council and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was on the planning board at the Arrowhead YMCA and New York City Downtown Athletic Club. Mary also served on the Board of Elections for New Jersey, was a member of the Right to Life Association, and was a volunteer at numerous charities in the Monmouth County area.

Her husband of 58 years Harold M. Ruddy, and two brothers, James and Jack Maloney, predeceased her.

Mary will always be remembered for her quick Irish wit, true faith in God, and for the unconditional love she bestowed upon those close to her. She was never one to pass on a prank, be it on Mischief Night or other fun occasions.

She is survived by her loving children, Mary Anne Ruddy of Alexandria, Virginia; Kathleen Ruddy-DeCicco (Albert) of Aberdeen, Maryland; Lt. Col. Jack (Tracey) Ruddy of Gardiner, New York; Elizabeth (Michael) White of Alexandria, Virginia; and Julia Ruddy of Alexandria, Virginia.

Her two cherished grandchildren, Piper and Jack Ruddy, also survive her. Additionally, her sister-in-law Patricia Crook, close friends Ann O’Leary, Eleanor McAlary Coyle, Faith Hilton and Gene Johnson, also survive her. Many nieces and nephews, and her two loving dogs, Buck and Marty, survive her.

Visitations was held Jan. 17 at John E. Day Funeral home in Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial followed Jan. 18 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, West Long Branch. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St. Eatontown, NJ; St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashford, MT 59003, or simply give encouragement to someone in need.

Please visit Mary’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

