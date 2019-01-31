Harrington, James E., Age: 53, Rumson

James E. Harrington, 53, formerly of Rumson and most recently of Dublin, Georgia, passed away Dec. 17, 2018 from injuries sustained during an auto accident while vacationing in Florida. Jimmy was born in New London, Connecticut before moving to Rumson. Jimmy was an army veteran and a former member of the NJ National Guard.

As a young boy, he played Rumson Pop Warner football with other boys who would become his lifelong friends and whose friendships were cherished. Jimmy loved life and was known to be quite a sharp dresser. He always seemed to have a smile on his face.

Jimmy will be deeply missed by all who love him, especially the love of his life, Patricia Hoefilinger, who was his girlfriend for eight years and whom he loved spending his time with.

He is survived by his parents, Edward and Josephine Harrington; his son James; daughter Keara and grandson Jayden; sister Rosemarie Harrington-May and her husband Wayne; brothers Mark and Richard; and four nieces.

On Saturday, Feb. 23 the 5 p.m. Mass at Holy Cross Parish, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson, will be said in his honor.

In remembrance of Jimmy, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in his name.