Hall, Barbara J., Age: 88, Wall Township

Barbara J. Hall, 88, of Wall Township, departed this life Jan. 9 at home after a lengthy and courageous battle with progressive multiple sclerosis. Born and raised in Jersey City, she attended St. Aloysius High School.

As a teenager she enjoyed day trips to New York City and interviewing many movie and Broadway stars. Throughout the years she became pen pals with several stars, including Debbie Reynolds and Frankie Laine. After marrying Conrad F. Hall, they moved to the hills of Highlands, where they raised their family of six children and developed lifelong friendships with their neighbors. Barbara was president of the PTA at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, class mother, and very involved with her children’s activities. She loved gardening, fashion and keeping a beautiful home. She was an elegant hostess for the many gatherings she had with family and friends. She had a passion for writing and was always sending a letter, note or postcard to someone. She was a woman of grace and charm, welcoming, caring, compassionate, loving and genuine. Barbara was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Sea Girt.

Over the past 18 years and throughout her illness, Barbara developed a deep friendship with her caregiver, Manana. Although bedridden, under Manana’s care, she was dressed, hair done, makeup perfect and jewelry on every day. Most noteworthy, despite her physical limitations, Barbara always had a positive attitude and wide loving smile. She was a gentle woman, a kind soul, with a big heart. She will be dearly missed by many.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Dennis and Mary Barwood, her sister Claudette, brother Dennis, son Jeffrey and former husband Conrad.

Surviving are her five children, Conrad (Christine) Hall, Mark (Nancy) Hall, Margaret Mary (Richard) Lefebvre, Scott (Dawn) Hall, and Julie (Frank) Lembo; daughter-in-law Sharon (Keenan) Hall; as well as 10 grandchildren, Mark Jr., Ryan (Nicole), Lauren (Michael), Noel, Christina, Danielle, Jessi, Jeffrey Jr., Owen and Dylan; and two great-grandchildren, Michael and David.

Visitation took place Jan. 11 at O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall. The funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 12 at St. Mark’s Church, Sea Girt. Entombment followed in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit obrienfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Barbara’s name to National MS Society or St. Mark’s Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt, NJ 08750.

