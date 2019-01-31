Giamanco, Thomas Everett, Age: 70, Brooklyn

Thomas Everett Giamanco, 70, of New Jersey, passed away, Dec. 27, 2018 at Northport VA Medical Center. Thomas was born in Brooklyn to Marie Everett and Alfred Giamanco.

An avid Standardbred race horse trainer and enthusiast, Tom was the happiest when tending to race horses and took so much pride in his work.

Thomas is survived by his children, Tammy, Bucky, Melissa, Tina, Connie, Ali and Thomas; grandchildren, Kodey, Marshall, Daniel, Paige, Luca, Gioia, Peyton, Talon, James, Charles, Easton and Rose; sister Joanne Castellano; brothers, Salvatore Giamanco and Charles Giamanco; and several cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.

A celebration of life service was held Jan. 16 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass and Burial followed Jan. 17 at St. Raphael Parish, East Meadow, New York and Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York.

Memorials may be made in honor of two of Tom’s grandsons, Talon and Easton, to Family Resources Associates at frainc.org, in Memory of Grandpa Tommy and in Honor of Talon and Easton Ong. FRA provides countless possibilities for people with disabilities.

