Coffey Jr., William “Eddie”, Age: 86, Leonardo

William (Eddie) Coffey Jr., 86, of Leonardo, passed away peacefully at home Jan. 3. He was born in Staten Island and lived in Leonardo for 42 years. Eddie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed builder for Eddie Coffey and Sons for over 45 years before retiring in 1983. Eddie was a member of the American Legion, Post 338 Leonardo, and was founder of Sons of The Legion. He was an avid fisherman and loved Westerns. Above all things he loved his family.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, William (Eddie) and Laura Coffey III; two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Brian Riley and Elizabeth Coffey and Jim Milford; grandchildren, Sean Coffey, Joseph Riley, William E . Coffey IV, Blake Aliprantis, Michael J. Coffey, Samantha Gleason, Christopher Coffey, Teisha Heltzman, Thomas Coffey, and Michael, Daniel, and Jamie Milford; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Carmella and his son Joseph Coffey.

Visitation was held Jan. 6 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were scheduled during the visitation at the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.

