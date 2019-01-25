Brennan, Angela Mary, Age: 78, Dublin, Ireland

Angela Mary Brennan (neé Farrell), age 78, passed away Nov. 15. Angela was born in Dublin, Ireland and came to the United States in 1963 with her late husband Brian J. Brennan. She worked as a seamstress while living in Ireland and, after coming to the U.S., was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.



Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Caroline Brennan of Naples, Florida; daughter and son-in-law Deirdre and Paul Migliaccio of Harris, New York; daughter Ann Marie Brennan of Paramus; daughter and son-in-law Frances and Paul Siciliano of Lynbrook, New York; son and daughter-in-law Liam and Jessica Brennan of Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania; and nine grandchildren, Anthony, Aidan, Amanda, Angela, Brielle, Garrett, Nicholas, Lauren and James.



Visitation was held Nov. 17 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Nov. 19 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Angela’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.