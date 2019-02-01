Ozar-Diakon, Carolynn, Plymouth, England

Carolynn Ozar-Diakon, born in Plymouth, England, passed on Jan. 27 at home surrounded by her loving family. Carolynn is survived by her husband Bob and children, Christopher (Haarika), Brett (Sally), and Gabrielle. Grammy to Beau and Reese, she was an aunt to Alaina, Simon and Olivia.

Carolynn, who spent over 30 years in real estate, was the founder and senior partner of Resources Real Estate, a leading agency with offices across Monmouth County. She arrived in America with just $200 dollars, but also with a lot of wit and tenacity. Carolynn worked her way from odd jobs and inspirational counseling to eventually landing in real estate. From a single small office, her firm grew rapidly and now employs 90 agents and staff. Carolynn, however, was quick to point out that her biggest achievement was her family. Resources Real Estate was her legacy. She also considered it a point of pride that so many of her customers became her friends.

When not running Resources, she devoted herself to helping others. Carolynn was actively involved in charitable and civic organizations that included the Monmouth County Historical Association, the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and 180 Turning Lives Around. Much of her charitable outreach was focused on the challenges facing single mothers.

Carolynn did not spend much time relaxing, but she did love spending time on the beach in Sea Bright. She was a voracious reader with an appetite for learning. She read everything from the arcane technical aspects of real estate marketing to English history to romance novels. She also spent many summer Sunday evenings with family and friends watching the sun set on the Navesink.

Carolynn was strong, brilliant, beautiful and FUNNY. She had an endearing Lucille Ball-esque comic sense that lit up a room. Carolynn was typically the person at parties you wanted to know more about. Simply put, she was larger than life.

Carolynn fought her cancer mightily. She rarely, if ever, complained, even in the toughest times. She smiled and laughed constantly and will be sorely missed. Carolynn would certainly want us to be sure to acknowledge the wonderful care she received from Riverview Medical Center Oncology Department.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 31 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. There will be no other services following this visitation.

