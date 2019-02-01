Gaynor, Rosemary “Midge”, Age: 62, Atlantic Highlands

Rosemary “Midge” Gaynor, 62, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away Jan. 15. Midge was a longtime resident of Rumson before moving to Atlantic Highlands. She was a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School.

Midge started her working career at the Daily Register newspaper company, before leaving to raise her two boys. After the birth of her daughter, Midge worked at the A&P in Little Silver for many years. She was also a crossing guard in Rumson for the past 15 years.

Midge was predeceased by her parents, James and Rosemary Gallagher; her sister and brother-in law, Beverly and Eugene O’Rourke; her husband William H. Gaynor III; and her son Michael Gaynor (pictured).

She is survived by her sister Barbara Bogart of Red Bank; her son and daughter-in-law, William H. IV and Amanda Gaynor of Highlands; her daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Martin Hawley of Atlantic Highlands; her grandson Michael Gaynor Jr. of Eatontown; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services per Midge’s request. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank was entrusted with her care.

