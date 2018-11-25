For 35 Years, A Place To Rent Furnished Suites

SHREWSBURY – Par Excellence Furnished Office Suites is celebrating its 35th anniversary in business. The firm offers private fully furnished suites for rent with services, at a monthly, daily or even hourly rate. The facility is located at 621 Shrewsbury Ave., across from Wendy’s and adjacent to Circle Chevrolet/Hyundai Auto Dealer.

Owner Bonnie Lemis says she and her husband Marc had a vision to run Par Excellence with the same “warm and cozy atmosphere” a customer would find at a bed and breakfast. Many of their clients have been with them for more than 15 years. They include eight attorneys and five financial advisors. Recently, three well-established attorneys in the Red Bank area have decided to relocate their practice to the facility, Lemis said. Over the years, others have launched businesses from the building, getting their start with a month-to- month lease, or when working from home, with an hourly rental to meet a client. The company advertises desk rentals in a professional setting as an alternative to trying to get work done in a coffee shop.

Par Excellence also offers per diem services for a separate fee, such as mail receiving and forwarding, meeting room rentals, and secretarial work.

Information about packages and prices are described on their website, parsuites.com, or call 732-673-1095.

